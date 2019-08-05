Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Charles "Chuck" Sanders

Charles "Chuck" Sanders Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Sanders

Tallahassee - Charles "Chuck" Sanders, 85, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at his home on August 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shirley of 66 years; sons, Charles, Jr. and Ron; daughters, Natalie and Stephanie; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home with a burial to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FSU Seminole Boosters, and Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019
