Trinity United Methodist Chr
120 W Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Tallahassee, FL
Charles T. "Chip" Collette


1944 - 2019
Charles T. "Chip" Collette Obituary
Charles T. "Chip" Collette

Winston Salem - Charles T. "Chip" Collette died June 21, 2019 in Winston Salem, NC surrounded by his family. His Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Tallahassee, FL

Chip was born November 8, 1944 in Lima, Ohio to Charles Herman and Roma Runyan Collett. He served in the Air Force Reserves as a radio operator and was honorably discharged on June 23, 1969. He graduated from law school at the University of Florida in 1970 and was a practicing attorney until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Taff, of 46 years; his children Daniel (Becky) Collette, Kelly (Michael) Hancock and Kira (Matthew) Fox and his five grandchildren, Preston and McKenzie Fox, McKay Collette and Madeleine and Sebastian Hancock who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Stephens, and his brother Daniel "K.C." (Anni) Collette as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Chip was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he volunteered with the youth program. He was also a member of the J. Edwin Larson Lodge #361 of the Free and Accepted Masons in Tallahassee and also a member of the Tallahassee York Rite.

He will be remembered for his keen mind, joyful laugh, big heart and his zest for life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Florida United Methodist Children's Home or the Trinity United Methodist Youth.

Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from July 6 to July 7, 2019
