1/
Charles Terry Bruce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Terry Bruce

Shalimar - 1951-2020

Charles Terry Bruce, age 69, of Shalimar, FL passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on February 19, 1951 to W.I. and Erma Gilmer Bruce. Terry graduated from Leon High School in Tallahassee, FL in 1969.

After High School, he joined the U.S Marine Corp where he retired with honors. Terry also worked for the telephone company for over 40 years.

Terry loved his volunteer work with Mended Hearts, church fellowships and watching FSU sports. He enjoyed playing golf and meeting new friends. Terry also loved going on vacations with his wife of 47 years. They had been on several excursions and loved every minute, where they shared lots of laughs and many miles of love together. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife; Jolene Black Bruce son; Chuck Bruce (Melissa) daughter; Carrie Smith (Bryan), 5 Grandchildren; Avery, Anniston, Ashlynn, Catherine, and "J". He is also survived by his brothers; Gil and Doug (Dottie) Bruce and sister; Sandra Kirkland, as well as many nieces, nephews and many cousins. Family was everything to him!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church on Bayshore in memory of Terry Bruce.

The viewing was on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10-11am at First Baptist Church on Bayshore, with the Funeral Service beginning at 11am. Interment with Military Honors took place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery beginning at 2:00pm. You may go online to offer condolences to the family and sign the guestbook at www.heritagegardensfuneralhome.com. Heritage Gardens Funeral Home of Niceville is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Interment
02:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Gardens Funeral H, Cemetery & Crematory Services
2201 Partin Dr N
Niceville, FL 32578
(850) 729-1955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Gardens Funeral H, Cemetery & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 29, 2020
My Thoughts and Prayers to you Jolene and Family, Terry was a Good Friend and he will be missed. God Bless, Love to All
Linda Mikel
Friend
November 29, 2020
God Bless Jolene and the family. Send your peace to their hearts knowing that Terry is in Your Holy Presence this day and forever. We love you Lord and thankful Terry will forever live in your Heaven.
Janie Varner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved