Charles Thomas Burton
Duluth - Charles Burton DULUTH, GA - Charles (Tom) Burton, 72, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Abbey Funeral Home, 4037 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32303. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com. Tom, or Tommy as he is known by some, was a native of Tallahassee, Florida, and attended Blessed Sacrament and Leon High School. An avid fan of any and all things Florida State University, he could often be found wearing, carrying and displaying items declaring his love of the school. Tom retired from AT&T with thirty plus years of service, and after, enjoyed his time as a retiree in Duluth, Georgia. He is survived by his two daughters, Shelly Burton of Brookhaven, Georgia and Katherine "Kathe" Alexander (Chuck) of Tallahassee, Florida; his brothers, Leland Burton (Nan), George "Bert" Burton (Kathy); his sisters, Julie Marsh and Pamela Ubben (Debra); and two beloved grandchildren, Kian Thomas Alexander and Riley Margaret Alexander. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Ind. Blvd. Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019