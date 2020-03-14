|
Charles "Buddy" Thompson
Perry - Charles "Buddy" Thompson 71, of Perry died Tuesday March 10th in Tallahassee with his family by his side. He was a life long resident of Taylor County where he worked and retired from Buckeye Paper Mill for over 47 years. Buddy was an avid Gator Fan and loved his grandchildren with all his heart. Buddy has 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He took pride in passing along traditions, and living life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife Beverly "BJ" Thompson, and 2 children Dana Schwab, her husband Chad, and De French and his wife Missy. Funeral services will be Thursday March 19th starting at 4:00 P.M. at Calvary Baptist Church in Perry. Young Fulford Funeral Home assisting the Thompson family and they are being cared for by Jackie Fulford.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020