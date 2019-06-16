|
|
Charles "Elliot" Toole, Jr.
Charles is survived by Bonnie, his wife of over 48 years; daughter, Kimberly; grandchildren, Ashley, Cristina and Katlin; sister-in-law, Ann (Charles); niece, Carole; nephew, Paul; four great-nieces; two great-great nephews; sister-in-law, Peggy; niece, Susan; nephew, David; two-great nephews; and numerous cousins.
Interment will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Climax, GA.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019