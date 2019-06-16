Services
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Climax, GA
Charles "Elliot" Toole Jr.

Charles "Elliot" Toole Jr. Obituary
Charles "Elliot" Toole, Jr.

Charles is survived by Bonnie, his wife of over 48 years; daughter, Kimberly; grandchildren, Ashley, Cristina and Katlin; sister-in-law, Ann (Charles); niece, Carole; nephew, Paul; four great-nieces; two great-great nephews; sister-in-law, Peggy; niece, Susan; nephew, David; two-great nephews; and numerous cousins.

Interment will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Climax, GA.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019
