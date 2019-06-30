|
|
Charles W. Maddox
- - Charles W. Maddox peacefully passed away June 25, 2019.
As a young man, he proudly served as a soldier in the United States Army Airborne Infantry with wartime service in Korea as a Ranger and member of the famed Rakkasans.
He later served as a law enforcement officer with the Metro-Dade Police Department, retiring with rank of Police Lieutenant. He founded the Dade County, Florida, and Southern States Police Benevolent Associations.
During the latter part of his life he served as CEO for the Civilian Marksmanship Program and as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.
Maddox is survived by his wife, Ricki; his daughter, Stacey, his son Scott (Sha), four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He has long considered the families of Scott Bakotic and John Hunkiar as his own.
Charlie did not wish to have any type of service, but preferred that his friends think of him while enjoying a beverage of their choice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 30, 2019