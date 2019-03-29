|
|
Charles W. Spooner
Flora, MS - Mississippi - Wayne Spooner, 74 passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born November 11, 1944 to John and Ruth Spooner in Valdosta, Georgia. He graduated Florida High in 1963, and was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He lived a life dedicated to law enforcement; working with agencies both in Florida and Mississippi. His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pauline Spooner, daughters, Janet Smith of Flora, Joan Elliott (Randy) of Raymond, son, Richard W. Spooner (Sheri) of Jackson, and sister, Cathy Sauls of Swanee, Georgia. Wayne leaves a legacy in his grandchildren, Clint Smith of Flora, Katy Goza (Zach) of Brandon, Kara Spooner of Pearl, Erika Spooner of Clarksville, TN, Anna Claire Elliott of Raymond, Hallie Clark of Jackson, and great-grandson; Yadiel Rey of Clarksville, TN. He also counted many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends as blessings in his life.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in Memory Gardens.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019