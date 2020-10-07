Charles "Charlie" William Price
LaGrange - Mr. Charles "Charlie" William Price, 74, of LaGrange, GA passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Price was born February 9, 1946 in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Charles Edward Price and Mary Kathryn Bishop Price. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and served his country proudly in the U.S. Marines. Mr. Price was employed with Westinghouse, DASH, and the Roosevelt Little White House where he served as a tour guide before retiring. He also became an accomplished trim carpenter while working with Johnny Hauser.
Mr. Price was a very talented musician and played a variety of genres with a special fondness for blue grass. His dry sense of humor entertained everyone and he was a great friend to many.
Survivors include his wife, Judith "Judy" Price; sister, Mary K. Price and her husband Lynn Rogers; brothers-in-law, David Blackledge and Charles Blackledge; niece, Anna Sanders; nephews, Charlie Blackledge, James Blackledge, Eric Rogers, and Steve Rogers; aunt, Jan Williams; and several wonderful cousins.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, LaGrange, GA, LaGrange Personal Aid, or Toys For Tots in memory of Charles William Price.
