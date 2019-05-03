|
|
Charles "Charlie" Wyatt Jackson, Jr.
Calvary - Charles "Charlie" Wyatt Jackson, Jr., 66, of Calvary, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on November 11, 1952.
Charlie was a Concrete and Construction Contractor for his personally owned business, B&C Concrete. He worked in the construction industry his entire career and is responsible for many of the building foundations throughout Tallahassee and surrounding areas.
His love of life included fishing, team roping, golf, hunting and most of all the beach. He loved his family and had many friends. His smile and generosity touched the lives of everyone he met.
Charlie was preceded in death by his mother Annette Jackson and brother Ronnie Jackson. He is survived by his father Charles Wyatt Jackson, Sr., brother Joey Jackson, sisters Jill Jackson and Joy Pintovidal (husband Cristian). He has one son Charles "Chuck" Wyatt Jackson, III, two nephews Tommy Jackson (wife CJ), Alex Pintovidal and one niece Stevie Jo Jackson.
A visitation will be held on Friday (today), May 3rd, 2019, from 6-8PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home (700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee). A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery (838 North Bronough St., Tallahassee).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 3, 2019