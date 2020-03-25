Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Tallahassee, FL - Charlesse Renel Gaines, 24, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday at St. Luke P.B. Church Cemetery in Reno, GA. Viewing-visitation is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-842-1950 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Charlesse was a 2014 Leon High School graduate and a second year student at TCC, majoring in Psychology. She is survived by her best friend, roommate and cousin, Shaquella McGriff; and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
