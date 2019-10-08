Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephens PB Church
Gretna, FL
View Map
Charleston Lamar Yon Jr. Obituary
Quincy - Charleston Lamar Yon Jr., 33 of Quincy, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Service will be 11 AM Saturday, Ocotber 12, 2019 at St. Stephens PB Church in Gretna, with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 8 PM Friday, October 11 at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). He is survived by his mother, Lisa Murphy-Austin; father, Charleston Yon Sr.; grandfather, Robert Johnson; children, Charleston III, Shaquila, Yulkari, Jamarian, Trevion, Jade, Octavious, Trinity, Montrez and Journey; siblings, Dion Murphy (Myra), Evette Young, Preshell Murphy-Woodard (Terrell), and Katesha Young.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
