Bevis Funeral Home Of Bristol
12008 Nw Sr 20
Bristol, FL 32321
(850) 643-3636
Bristol - Charlene "Charlie" Miriam Elliott, a loving sister and aunt passed away January 15, 2020.

Charlie was born on August 23, 1947 to Floyd and Verla Elliott. She grew up and lived most of her life in Liberty County. Charlie retired from the state of Florida, Department of Labor after 35 years of service. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, shopping and hanging out with family.

Charlie is survived by her sisters, Alex Stanley Snider (John), Stacey Elliott Cobb (Frank), and Sophie Elliott Hart, two nieces Emmie Cobb Ledsinger (Brad) and Beth Cobb, a nephew Andrew Elliott and numerous great nephews and nieces.

At Charlie's request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to either the or . Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
