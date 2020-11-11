1/1
Charlie Gene Simmons Sr.
1946 - 2020
Charlie Gene Simmons Sr.

Tallahassee - Charlie Gene Simmons Sr. 74, died Friday, November 6, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Gracie Simmons; a son, Charlie Simmons Jr. (Chirstia); four daughters, Cynthia Callaway, Tracy G. Maloy (William), Ramona Dix and Charlene Echols (Hanieff); a brother, Ernest Simmons (Martha); three sisters, Millie Jackson, Malinda Jefferson and Ossie Sampson (Eugene); 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and a host of other realtives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
