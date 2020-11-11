Charlie Gene Simmons Sr.
Tallahassee - Charlie Gene Simmons Sr. 74, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Gracie Simmons; a son, Charlie Simmons Jr. (Chirstia); four daughters, Cynthia Callaway, Tracy G. Maloy (William), Ramona Dix and Charlene Echols (Hanieff); a brother, Ernest Simmons (Martha); three sisters, Millie Jackson, Malinda Jefferson and Ossie Sampson (Eugene); 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and a host of other realtives and friends.