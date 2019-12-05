Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
East Hill Baptist Church,
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Paul Nelson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie Paul Nelson Obituary
Charlie Paul Nelson

Tallahassee - Charlie Paul Nelson, 93, of Tallahassee, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.

The only son of the late Clarence Lee and Cora Ouida Andrews Nelson, he was born in Bonifay, Florida on February 22, 1926. He is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Cora Mae Browder and Cumi White Spurlin.

He served in both the United States Navy and United States Army, was a life insurance agent for 26 years and worked as a Duty Officer at the Florida Capitol. Paul was a member of the Kiwanis Club, a charter member of the Order of the Purple Heart and a faithful member at East Hill Baptist Church for 61 years, where he served as both a Deacon and Usher.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Raker Nelson; sons, David Park Nelson (wife, Li) and John Perry Nelson; grandchildren, Kenny Nelson (wife, Carolina), Bethany Nelson, Alex Nelson, Olivia Nelson and Matthew Nelson; great-grandson, Charlie Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved cat, Twix.

The funeral is 11:00 AM, Monday, December 9, 2019, at East Hill Baptist Church, with visitation an hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be at 2:00 PM at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Hill Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -