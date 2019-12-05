|
|
Charlie Paul Nelson
Tallahassee - Charlie Paul Nelson, 93, of Tallahassee, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
The only son of the late Clarence Lee and Cora Ouida Andrews Nelson, he was born in Bonifay, Florida on February 22, 1926. He is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Cora Mae Browder and Cumi White Spurlin.
He served in both the United States Navy and United States Army, was a life insurance agent for 26 years and worked as a Duty Officer at the Florida Capitol. Paul was a member of the Kiwanis Club, a charter member of the Order of the Purple Heart and a faithful member at East Hill Baptist Church for 61 years, where he served as both a Deacon and Usher.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Raker Nelson; sons, David Park Nelson (wife, Li) and John Perry Nelson; grandchildren, Kenny Nelson (wife, Carolina), Bethany Nelson, Alex Nelson, Olivia Nelson and Matthew Nelson; great-grandson, Charlie Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved cat, Twix.
The funeral is 11:00 AM, Monday, December 9, 2019, at East Hill Baptist Church, with visitation an hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be at 2:00 PM at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Hill Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019