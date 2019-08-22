|
Charlotte Griffin
Tallahassee - Charlotte Diggs Griffin, 97, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Bethel A.M.E. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:30 PM- 7:30 PM followed by wake service from 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM at Trinity United Presbyterian Church 720 Gore Avenue.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Joanne Griffin; grandchildren, Clarence Robert Calhoun and Elizabeth Joanne Calhoun; great grandchild, Riley Calhoun; nephew, Bruce Bland and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Coach Robert Pete Griffin.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019