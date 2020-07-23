1/
Charlotte Hatton Courson
Ponte Vedra Beach - Charlotte Hatton Courson passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Charlotte was born in Jacksonville, Georgia to Emma Sue Walker Hatton and James Ira Hatton. She resided in Douglas, Georgia before moving to Tallahassee, Florida in 1962. She moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in 2018. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Dr. Jack D. Courson. She is survived by her son, Jack D. Courson, Jr. (Lisa), Bradenton, Florida and daughter, Lisa Courson Kessler (Keith), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; five grandchildren: Emily and Diana Courson and Kaitlyn, Andrew and Daniel Kessler; two brothers: Eldridge and John Hatton, Atlanta, Georgia. A private family service will be held. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
