Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomasville Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomasville Road Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Strickland


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Strickland Obituary
Charlotte Strickland

Tallahassee - Charlotte J. Strickland, age 77 entered into rest April 11, 2019. She was born in Tallahassee and had lived in Apalachicola before moving back to Tallahassee. Charlotte had worked for the Florida Legislature and was a member of Thomasville Road Baptist Church. She was a member of the TMH Auxilary. Survivors include her husband Edd Strickland; children Blair Moret and wife Leslie, Brian Moret and wife Ramona, Michele Drake and husband Mitch, Derek Strickland and wife Danielle; grandchildren Ashley Kubiak, Stephen Kubiak, Brittney Crutchfield, Kendall Cushing, Adam Cushing, Paige Moret, Chris Gilpin, Hannah Moret, Zachary Moret, Annabelle Moret, Rory Strickland, Eamon Strickland; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia Hosford, Linda Thompson; brother Robbie Johnson and wife Marcia; brother-in-law Chris Strickland; numerous nieces, nephews and aunt. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Thomasville Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 at the church. Private family burial will follow. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now