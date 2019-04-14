|
Charlotte Strickland
Tallahassee - Charlotte J. Strickland, age 77 entered into rest April 11, 2019. She was born in Tallahassee and had lived in Apalachicola before moving back to Tallahassee. Charlotte had worked for the Florida Legislature and was a member of Thomasville Road Baptist Church. She was a member of the TMH Auxilary. Survivors include her husband Edd Strickland; children Blair Moret and wife Leslie, Brian Moret and wife Ramona, Michele Drake and husband Mitch, Derek Strickland and wife Danielle; grandchildren Ashley Kubiak, Stephen Kubiak, Brittney Crutchfield, Kendall Cushing, Adam Cushing, Paige Moret, Chris Gilpin, Hannah Moret, Zachary Moret, Annabelle Moret, Rory Strickland, Eamon Strickland; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia Hosford, Linda Thompson; brother Robbie Johnson and wife Marcia; brother-in-law Chris Strickland; numerous nieces, nephews and aunt. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Thomasville Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 at the church. Private family burial will follow. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019