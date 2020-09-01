Chase Cain Bean



Tallahassee - Chase Cain Bean, 23, passed away unexpectedly on August 23rd. Chase was born in Pensacola on July 16, 1997 to Ivy Cain Bean and Charlie Bean, who preceded him in death. Chase grew up in DeLand, Florida where he lived with his grandmother, Nancy Ervin and grandfather, Jim Ervin who also preceded him in death.



Chase moved to Tallahassee in 2013 and attended SAIL high school where he found lifelong friendships and support from both faculty and fellow students. He worked at Publix in DeLand and then Tallahassee where he gained many friendships with coworkers and was often acknowledged for his ability to provide superior customer service. His interests included martial arts as well as digital and visual artistry in which he received many awards and accolades.



He is survived by his Aunt Christie Cain, Uncle Jason Dominguez, cousin Joel Dominguez, Uncle Kevin Cain, Aunt Yesi Cain, cousins Juliette DeJesus, Justin Perez, and Joey Cain; Uncle Lance Cain, Aunt Melissa Garcia-Fry, cousins Lauren and Ryan Cain; Doug, Rebekah, and Josie Fry; and Nick Moore; Aunt Rachel Stevens; Great-Aunt Norah Handley; Grandparents Joann and Jim Simpson. He was also preceded in death by his Grandfathers Jim Ervin, Emory Cain, and Mike Bean.



Chase's family would like to extend our most heartfelt and sincerest condolences to the family of Seth Nettles, who also passed away in the same tragic accident.



In lieu of flowers the family requests a contribution be made in his honor to the ASPCA or other charitable cause. A private service will be held for close family and friends.









