Chauncey Merideth Holloman



Celebrating the Life and Homegoing of Chauncey Merideth Holloman, August 8, 1975-November 6, 2020. Chauncey Merideth Holloman entered the world along with his identical twin brother, Cedrick Miles Holloman, on August 8, 1975 at Broward General Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His birth was a blessing and miracle to his proud parents, Carol M. Holloman and the late Charles M. Holloman, Sr., as the twins were born prematurely. While Chauncey was the youngest of the Holloman siblings, his outgoing personality and musical talent made him a gift to the world. Chauncey accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and was baptized at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida. He served as a faithful member of the Youth Ministry and Usher Board at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church throughout his childhood and young adult years. Chauncey completed his elementary and secondary school years in the Gadsden and Leon County school districts. An interesting fact is that the twins attended almost every elementary and middle school in Leon County, and they attribute this to their popularity and ability to make friends wherever they went. Chauncey received his high school diploma from Godby High School in 1992. He then graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Masters in Applied Social Sciences with a concentration in Public Administration. Later, he obtained a second master's degree in Transformational Leadership from Bethune Cookman University. Upon graduation, Chauncey worked in the Registrar's Office at Florida A&M University, Bethune Cookman University, and Edward Waters College. One of Chauncey's first loves and God-given talent was his beautiful voice. Chancey gained notoriety throughout the Big Bend area and beyond throughout his teenage and young adulthood as a singer in the groups Deep 'N Harmony and 4 Sure. He continued to perform as a solo artist, where he won many talent showcases. Chauncey leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Carol M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; his son, Cameron Makhi Holloman and his son's devoted mother, Shantrell Calvy-Holloman, Fredrick, Maryland. He also leaves his siblings: Carla M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; Charles M. Holloman, II (Chira), Tampa, FL; and Cedrick M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and friends. A public viewing will be held 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Quincy, Florida. A private family service will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Holloman family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store