1/1
Chauncey Merideth Holloman
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chauncey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chauncey Merideth Holloman

Celebrating the Life and Homegoing of Chauncey Merideth Holloman, August 8, 1975-November 6, 2020. Chauncey Merideth Holloman entered the world along with his identical twin brother, Cedrick Miles Holloman, on August 8, 1975 at Broward General Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His birth was a blessing and miracle to his proud parents, Carol M. Holloman and the late Charles M. Holloman, Sr., as the twins were born prematurely. While Chauncey was the youngest of the Holloman siblings, his outgoing personality and musical talent made him a gift to the world. Chauncey accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and was baptized at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida. He served as a faithful member of the Youth Ministry and Usher Board at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church throughout his childhood and young adult years. Chauncey completed his elementary and secondary school years in the Gadsden and Leon County school districts. An interesting fact is that the twins attended almost every elementary and middle school in Leon County, and they attribute this to their popularity and ability to make friends wherever they went. Chauncey received his high school diploma from Godby High School in 1992. He then graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Masters in Applied Social Sciences with a concentration in Public Administration. Later, he obtained a second master's degree in Transformational Leadership from Bethune Cookman University. Upon graduation, Chauncey worked in the Registrar's Office at Florida A&M University, Bethune Cookman University, and Edward Waters College. One of Chauncey's first loves and God-given talent was his beautiful voice. Chancey gained notoriety throughout the Big Bend area and beyond throughout his teenage and young adulthood as a singer in the groups Deep 'N Harmony and 4 Sure. He continued to perform as a solo artist, where he won many talent showcases. Chauncey leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Carol M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; his son, Cameron Makhi Holloman and his son's devoted mother, Shantrell Calvy-Holloman, Fredrick, Maryland. He also leaves his siblings: Carla M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; Charles M. Holloman, II (Chira), Tampa, FL; and Cedrick M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and friends. A public viewing will be held 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Quincy, Florida. A private family service will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Holloman family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved