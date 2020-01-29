|
|
Chelsea N. Bramblett
Tallahassee - Chelsea Nichole Bramblett (June 5, 1998- January 25, 2020) is survived by her daughter Kourtney Teal and step-daughters Katie and Callie; parents Donnie and Vickie Bramblett; Amy and Jason Hill; grandparents Rev. Rusty and Marie Bramblett, Jim and Norine Croft, Wanda Bearden, Rev. Lester and Darlene Smith, Geary and Lora Boston; brothers; Jason, Justin, D.J. (Ashley), Brandon (Cassisdy), Timothy (Ari), Jon; sisters; Amber (Clay), Tessa (Derek), Mary, Krissy and Jayden; nieces and nephews; Jada Belle, Leyleonna, Zoey, Hailey, Clayton, Lily, Camlaan, and Buckley, Calllie Mae (God Daughter) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased in death by Big Granny (Irene Lowe) and nephew Titan Steele. Chelsea loved life and loved her many nieces and nephews. She was always lively and had a way to make you smile. Her biggest love was her baby girl Kourtney, she lived for that baby these short 6 months she was with her. Chelsea had a bubbly personality that was infectious to anyone who met her. She had many nicknames that stuck with her knottyhead and boop boop are a couple. She will be dearly missed and very loved.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Seminole Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kourtney Westerlund Fund at Envision Credit Union 600 N. Monroe St. Tallahassee, Fl 32301.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020