Cheryl A. Thomas
Tallahassee, FL - Cheryl Arnaz Thomas, 50, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Horeb P.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in West Palm Beach, Ms. Thomas was a longtime Tallahassee resident and a caterer. She is survived by her children, Regis Herring, Breon and Arleysia Thomas; several grandchildren; parents, Theodore and Stella Pace Herring; siblings, Ricky, Kenny, Regina and Darryl Herring and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019