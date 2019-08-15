Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Horeb P.B. Church
Tallahassee, FL - Cheryl Arnaz Thomas, 50, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Horeb P.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in West Palm Beach, Ms. Thomas was a longtime Tallahassee resident and a caterer. She is survived by her children, Regis Herring, Breon and Arleysia Thomas; several grandchildren; parents, Theodore and Stella Pace Herring; siblings, Ricky, Kenny, Regina and Darryl Herring and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
