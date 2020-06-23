Cheryl Dyvonne Sapp Williams



Cheryl Dyvonne Sapp Williams was born on October 24, 1967, in Quincy, FL to the beloved union of Leon and Marionette Bradwell Sapp. She was a bubbly, loving and happy baby, and the first year of her life brought special memories to her father in a special way. The year of 1968 was a turbulent year in the United States of America with the unrest of the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War forefront and center. It also was the year that recorded the deaths of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. in May and of Senator Robert Kennedy in June. Both were key proponents of the movement for justice for all. Both May and June of 1968 were months of grief for the world, but July brought joy and happiness to a family who had been separated by distance. In July 9-month old Baby Cheryl arrived with her mother in Milan, Italy, to join her father who was serving in the military. The 205-mile train ride to the air force base at Rimini, Italy was pure joy in the heart of her father who was waiting with anticipation. Baby Cheryl won the hearts of and was greatly loved by Italian Military Police Officer Francisco Laterza and his family. Mrs. Laterza would often baby sit Cheryl to allow her father and mother to shop and tour many of the cities in Italy.



Cheryl's early years were spent in Quincy, FL, where she attended the public schools of Gadsden County. She later moved with her family to Suitland, MD, where she graduated from Forestville High School in 1985.



Cheryl found her purpose in her educational career choice. In preparation for her purpose, she received her B. S. degree in Education from Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, in 1991; her Master's in Education from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1993; and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of West Georgia in Carrolton, GA, in 2010. In her twenty-eight years in education, Cheryl was dedicated and diligent in her commitment to planning and implementing her duties in her roles as Elementary Education Teacher, Curriculum Support Teacher, and as Assistant Principal at Hapeville Elementary School from 2015 to 2018. In addition to being a caring and loving teacher to her students, she was also a bright light and a confidante to a multitude of friends, colleagues, and professional associates.



Cheryl is the mother of three BEAUTIFUL daughters: Angel Faith McKinnon, Aleah Jasmine McKinnon, and Endya Marie Williams. She is also the oldest of seven children, who include three sisters: Yvette F. Sapp and Latonya M. Baker, both of Tallahassee, FL; and Kimberly M. King of Fairburn, GA; three brothers: Rashaan L. King of Savannah, GA; Ellrie C. Allen of Wesley Chapel, FL; and Anthony C. King, who preceded her in death.



Cheryl possessed a sweet and loving spirit that could only be given by God. An excerpt from her own personal writings gives an insight to her walk with God: "Presently, God is the center of my life. He is the lamp for my feet, a light on my path, guiding me with His word, love, and Holy Spirit. I am immersed in activities that help to nurture my relationship with God. These activities include an active member at Chapelhill Church; participation in small groups; a Woman of Valor (WOV) member; fellowship time with other Christians; daily devotionals and bible readings; prayer and meditation time with God; and memorizing scriptures. I see God working in my life as I positively impact the lives of others. I have a great sense of peace and joy. I lean on God's promises and provisions to never forsake me. He is my protector! I live by the fruit of the spirit --- love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. As a disciple functioning in my new nature … This turns the IMPOSSIBLE TO I'M POSSIBLE! Meaning, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" (Philippians 4:13) - CHERYL.



With the love of Cheryl's daughters, sisters, brothers, and a wonderful extended family, including nieces and nephews, she was (and is) also cherished by a loving father and mother, Leon Sapp and Marionette King; loving grandparents, Lois Thigpen, Katherine Bridges, Simmie Boles (deceased), Roberta Pete (deceased), Louvenia Bradwell (deceased), and Luis Bradwell (deceased); aunts, Joanne Carroll, Louvenia "Pinky" Bradwell, Cathy Bridges, Maria Neasy Bridges, Cynthia Thigpen, Mildred Sconyers, and Lynette Bridges (deceased); uncles, Michael Bridges, Dennis Lewis Bridges, Willie Thigpen, Billy Thigpen (deceased), and Lonnie Thigpen (deceased); favorite cousin, Bridgette S. Weston; and special recognition to best friend and Godmother of Cheryl's children, Evelyn Queen; and Godson Canary Dukes. A host of other great aunts, great uncles and cousins also cherish her fond memories.



Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Chapel Hill Church, 5357 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store