Cheryle Childers
Tallahassee - Cheryle Childers passed away on May 14, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. She was born in Fort Scott Kansas, attended schools there and moved to Tallahassee in the 70's.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Sharon Seaver who were loved by everyone. Survivors include her husband, Ron Childers, sisters, Janice Seaver and Susan Hildebrand (Rick) and their children Brett and Kristen. Cheryle had two sons Danny Smith and David Smith (Donna) and grandsons, Sammy and Adam Smith. She also loved her daughter in law, Cathy Forester.
She was a "cat lady" and really loved her rescued cats. She loved fishing, diving in the gulf and the Florida Keys. She was an accomplished seamstress and an Avon rep. She caught a 14 pound bass in Lake Jackson but preferred salt water and was not afraid to dive with sharks. She did not want a service or flowers but her favorite charity was .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019