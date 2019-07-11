Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Bell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Bell Sr. Obituary
Chester Bell, Sr.

Monticello, FL - Chester Bell, Sr., 58, passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Mt. Pleasant AME Church, with burial in Bradley Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. He had worked on the Horseshoe Plantation in northern Leon County for the past 16 years. Treasuring his love and memory are his wife, Sherry Bivens Bell; daughter, Kimberly Graham; sons: Chester Jr. (Tiffany) and Anthony (Helen) Bell and Antuan Graham; stepson, Akelia Pleas; eight grandchildren; sisters: Ruby Jean (Larry) Borders and Melissa Washington; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now