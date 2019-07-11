|
|
Chester Bell, Sr.
Monticello, FL - Chester Bell, Sr., 58, passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Mt. Pleasant AME Church, with burial in Bradley Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. He had worked on the Horseshoe Plantation in northern Leon County for the past 16 years. Treasuring his love and memory are his wife, Sherry Bivens Bell; daughter, Kimberly Graham; sons: Chester Jr. (Tiffany) and Anthony (Helen) Bell and Antuan Graham; stepson, Akelia Pleas; eight grandchildren; sisters: Ruby Jean (Larry) Borders and Melissa Washington; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019