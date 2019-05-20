Services
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ Family Church
760 Reedy Creek Road
Cary, NC
Durham, NC - Chester Lee Williams, age 74, departed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home in Cary, North Carolina. He was a native of Durham, North Carolina. Chester retired from Florida A&M University in 2011.

Chester was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Williams; his mother, Edith Massey Williams Bullock; and sister, Patricia Williams Martin.

Surviving relatives include his three sons, Corey Williams (Marsha), Christopher Williams (Tracee) and Cheston Williams; brother, Oscar "OJ" Williams, Jr.; sister, Mabel Thompson; grandson, Charles X. Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Christ Family Church, 760 Reedy Creek Road, Cary, North Carolina 27513, at 7:00 p.m.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 20, 2019
