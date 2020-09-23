Chibuzo C. ChiomaTallahassee - Chibuzo C. Chioma of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Boland Community Cemetery. Chibuzo was a graduate of the University of South Florida, earning her BA in Psychology. She later obtained her Master's degree in Community Counseling. She had worked for Healthy Start and the National Guard. Cherishing precious memories are her sister, Lateya James; niece, Haileigh Walton; her uncle and aunt, Maxwell and Mary Howard; and numerous other relatives and friends.