1/1
Chibuzo C. Chioma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chibuzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chibuzo C. Chioma

Tallahassee - Chibuzo C. Chioma of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Boland Community Cemetery. Chibuzo was a graduate of the University of South Florida, earning her BA in Psychology. She later obtained her Master's degree in Community Counseling. She had worked for Healthy Start and the National Guard. Cherishing precious memories are her sister, Lateya James; niece, Haileigh Walton; her uncle and aunt, Maxwell and Mary Howard; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Boland Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved