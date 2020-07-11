1/1
Chris Thompson
1953 - 2020
Chris Thompson

Tallahassee - Chris Thompson, 67, of Tallahassee, FL, left us unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

A visitation and celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, July 14, from 5 - 7 pm at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road.

Chris was born in Bristol, CT on April 17, 1953 to the late Robert and Margaret Thompson. He graduated high school in St. Louis, MO in 1971 and moved to Tallahassee to attend Florida State. He worked in video production at WFSU, Florida Public Television and Florida Crossroads. He then worked as a Customer Sales Representative for Graybar Electrical Supply from 1999 - present.

Chris loved anything FSU, the St. Louis Cardinals, and any sports team his nephew was a trainer for.

Chris is survived by his daughter, Leigh Anne Thompson, and his brothers William (Betty) and Robert Thompson, many beloved nieces and nephews, and a one-year-old great nephew whom he adored.

He will be greatly missed.

He will be greatly missed.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Thompson family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
