Christine Carroll Higgins



Quincy - Reverend Christine Carroll Higgins of Quincy, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020. A celebration of life will take place 10:00 (EST) Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 177 Hovey Smith Road, Quincy, Florida in the Sycamore Community. The viewing will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Reed & Hall Mortuary.



She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories, her loving daughter, Aquilla Carroll-Pendleton; grandson: Algerone Napier, Sr.; great grandchildren: Rihanna Napier and Algerone Napier, Jr.; brothers: Deacon Tommy Carroll and Elzie Carroll; sisters: Essie Walker, Ola Beckwith, Delores Smith, JoAnn Carpio (Camilla) and Minister Virginia Hawkins, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store