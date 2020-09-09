1/1
Christine Carroll Higgins
Christine Carroll Higgins

Quincy - Reverend Christine Carroll Higgins of Quincy, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020. A celebration of life will take place 10:00 (EST) Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 177 Hovey Smith Road, Quincy, Florida in the Sycamore Community. The viewing will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories, her loving daughter, Aquilla Carroll-Pendleton; grandson: Algerone Napier, Sr.; great grandchildren: Rihanna Napier and Algerone Napier, Jr.; brothers: Deacon Tommy Carroll and Elzie Carroll; sisters: Essie Walker, Ola Beckwith, Delores Smith, JoAnn Carpio (Camilla) and Minister Virginia Hawkins, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary
116 W Jefferson St.
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
