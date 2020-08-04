1/1
Christine Gowdy
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Gowdy

Tallahassee - Christine Gowdy died peacefully in Tallahassee on August 3, 2020. She was 91 years old. She was born on October 6, 1928, in Crawfordville, Florida, to Leland and Lula Gowdy. After attending Wakulla County Schools, she moved to Tallahassee and began a career as a legal secretary. She was a member of the National Secretarial Association and was awarded the designation of Certified Professional Secretary.

After retiring from the State of Florida, Chris enjoyed many years of retirement. She was an avid gardener taking great pride in keeping her yard neat and tidy. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Tallahassee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eunice Long and Erma Welch; and two brothers, Gernard and Gilbert Gowdy.

Survivors include two brothers, Richard and Gerry Gowdy of Crawfordville; one sister, Hellen Schweinsberg of Woodville; thirteen nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be held for Chris at Whiddon Lake Cemetery in Crawfordville 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whiddon Lake Cemetery Fund, 1003 Lonnie Raker Lane, Crawfordville, Florida 32327.

To leave condolences and to view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwood.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Whiddon Lake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
8508778191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved