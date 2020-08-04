Christine Gowdy
Tallahassee - Christine Gowdy died peacefully in Tallahassee on August 3, 2020. She was 91 years old. She was born on October 6, 1928, in Crawfordville, Florida, to Leland and Lula Gowdy. After attending Wakulla County Schools, she moved to Tallahassee and began a career as a legal secretary. She was a member of the National Secretarial Association and was awarded the designation of Certified Professional Secretary.
After retiring from the State of Florida, Chris enjoyed many years of retirement. She was an avid gardener taking great pride in keeping her yard neat and tidy. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Tallahassee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eunice Long and Erma Welch; and two brothers, Gernard and Gilbert Gowdy.
Survivors include two brothers, Richard and Gerry Gowdy of Crawfordville; one sister, Hellen Schweinsberg of Woodville; thirteen nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held for Chris at Whiddon Lake Cemetery in Crawfordville 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whiddon Lake Cemetery Fund, 1003 Lonnie Raker Lane, Crawfordville, Florida 32327.
