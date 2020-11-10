Christine PattonTallahassee, FL - Christine Davis Patton, 89, of Tallahassee, formerly of Anniston AL, passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). There will be no public viewing. COVID-19 restrictions (social distancing and masks required) will be observed. Mrs. Patton was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing and puzzle solving. She had lived in Tallahassee with her granddaughter, Kimberly and her family since March 2020. Her husband, Eddie C. Patton and her children, Charles and Diane Davis all preceded her in death. Survivors include her granddaughter-caregiver, Kimberly (Darkus) Owens and their children: Cierra, Christina, Isaiah and Jasmine Owens; sister, Golden Bell; and several other relatives and friends.