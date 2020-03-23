|
|
Christine Whitney
Tallahassee - Christine Lee Mills Whitney, 84, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Woodville Cemetery.
Christine was born June 11, 1935 in Maiden, NC to Roy and Corine Lee. She attended cosmetology school and became a self employed hairdresser.
Christine is survived by her longtime companion, Bruce Whitney; sons, Ronald Mills (Elaine), Johnny Mills (Ilona) and (Jan), and Randy Mills; daughters, Betty and Debbie Mills; and a sister, Frankie McLaughin (Jim); nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Richard Mills and her brothers and sisters.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020