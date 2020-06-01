Christopher John Bessent Dearing
Tallahassee - The Life of Christopher John Bessent Dearing
On Monday, May 18, 2020, Christopher John Bessent Dearing passed away after a short but difficult battle with cancer. He was born in Coral Gables, Florida on October 24, 1958. His parents, Betty Jean Bessent Dearing and Daniel Sears Dearing and their 6 children moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1971. Chris now resides in the house of the Lord in eternal peace.
Chris lived an exciting life pursuing his lifelong passions of running (completed 10 Marathons, including the New York and Marine Corp). Legend has it, he completed the Tallahassee Marathon having only trained for three days. Chris loved to fish for Grouper in the Gulf with his many buddies. Another passion on the water was sailing his sailboat, named "Go With It."
During his life, Chris played many sports with great determination. These sports included football, baseball, and tennis. He graduated from Florida High School in 1977. After which, he joined the Marine Corps. After boot camp, Chris was in the 2nd Marine Recon Division in Okinawa (1978-1981). Throughout life he lived the Marine Corp values of integrity, discipline, teamwork, duty, and "esprit de corps."
In the spring of 1998, Chris met Beckie. It was true love! Everything about each other complemented the other. They married on January 2, 1999 bringing their children, Rio and Natalie into their new family. Soon, Rio married Erin and together they had two adorable children, River and Violet. Chris loved and enjoyed his grandchildren very much. When not at work, he continued living his passion of watching FSU sports, cooking, and playing with Bella a.k.a. Trick the cat.
To cherish his memory, Chris leaves behind many family members: Mark and Carol Dearing, Sears Dearing and Wanda, Leslie and Jim Fleming, Andrew Dearing, Mallory and Mike McCall.
Chris' nieces and nephews will greatly miss their dear Uncle Chris. They include Jimmy Fleming and Akua Carson, Will and Rachel Fleming, Katie Fleming, Meg Fleming, Brea Dearing, Daniel Dearing, Melissa Irwin, Sam Sackett, Mallory Alexander, Reed Dearing, Drew Dearing, Farrah Dearing, Dallas Dearing, Brayden Lambert, Jack McCall, Davis McCall, and Wilson McCall. Everyone held a special place in Chris' heart.
Chris was a loyal public servant at Department of Children and Families as a Computer Analyst. Here he developed memorable relationships with many colleagues and friends. Chris was a trusted, reliable, no B.S. kind of guy. He always stood up for what he believed was right. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate, intelligent, tenacious, protective, helpful, and honest person. Chris carried with him the highest level of integrity. Chris was always guided by the Lord and now he is in a better place.
There will be an interment at Tallahassee Memorial Cemetery and a memorial service to be announced at later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850-385-2193) or www.bevisfh.com is assisting the Dearing family with their arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Home Society of Florida, 1801 Miccosukee Commons Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32308, Big Bend Area, www.chsfl.org.
"My heart is broken without Chris. But his presence, memories and love are with me and my family. His grandchildren will forever miss his playful and teasing personality, so will I." -Beckie Dearing
Tallahassee - The Life of Christopher John Bessent Dearing
On Monday, May 18, 2020, Christopher John Bessent Dearing passed away after a short but difficult battle with cancer. He was born in Coral Gables, Florida on October 24, 1958. His parents, Betty Jean Bessent Dearing and Daniel Sears Dearing and their 6 children moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1971. Chris now resides in the house of the Lord in eternal peace.
Chris lived an exciting life pursuing his lifelong passions of running (completed 10 Marathons, including the New York and Marine Corp). Legend has it, he completed the Tallahassee Marathon having only trained for three days. Chris loved to fish for Grouper in the Gulf with his many buddies. Another passion on the water was sailing his sailboat, named "Go With It."
During his life, Chris played many sports with great determination. These sports included football, baseball, and tennis. He graduated from Florida High School in 1977. After which, he joined the Marine Corps. After boot camp, Chris was in the 2nd Marine Recon Division in Okinawa (1978-1981). Throughout life he lived the Marine Corp values of integrity, discipline, teamwork, duty, and "esprit de corps."
In the spring of 1998, Chris met Beckie. It was true love! Everything about each other complemented the other. They married on January 2, 1999 bringing their children, Rio and Natalie into their new family. Soon, Rio married Erin and together they had two adorable children, River and Violet. Chris loved and enjoyed his grandchildren very much. When not at work, he continued living his passion of watching FSU sports, cooking, and playing with Bella a.k.a. Trick the cat.
To cherish his memory, Chris leaves behind many family members: Mark and Carol Dearing, Sears Dearing and Wanda, Leslie and Jim Fleming, Andrew Dearing, Mallory and Mike McCall.
Chris' nieces and nephews will greatly miss their dear Uncle Chris. They include Jimmy Fleming and Akua Carson, Will and Rachel Fleming, Katie Fleming, Meg Fleming, Brea Dearing, Daniel Dearing, Melissa Irwin, Sam Sackett, Mallory Alexander, Reed Dearing, Drew Dearing, Farrah Dearing, Dallas Dearing, Brayden Lambert, Jack McCall, Davis McCall, and Wilson McCall. Everyone held a special place in Chris' heart.
Chris was a loyal public servant at Department of Children and Families as a Computer Analyst. Here he developed memorable relationships with many colleagues and friends. Chris was a trusted, reliable, no B.S. kind of guy. He always stood up for what he believed was right. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate, intelligent, tenacious, protective, helpful, and honest person. Chris carried with him the highest level of integrity. Chris was always guided by the Lord and now he is in a better place.
There will be an interment at Tallahassee Memorial Cemetery and a memorial service to be announced at later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850-385-2193) or www.bevisfh.com is assisting the Dearing family with their arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Home Society of Florida, 1801 Miccosukee Commons Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32308, Big Bend Area, www.chsfl.org.
"My heart is broken without Chris. But his presence, memories and love are with me and my family. His grandchildren will forever miss his playful and teasing personality, so will I." -Beckie Dearing
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.