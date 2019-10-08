|
Christopher John "Chris" Connell
Tallahassee - Christopher John Connell, age 59, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away after a brief illness on October 5, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL surrounded by his loving wife Carla (Calton), son Michael and daughter Kristen. He is survived by his mother Maureen Connell (McDermott), father Lawrence (Laurel) Connell as well as brothers James (Vicky), Thomas (Laura) and Paul (Ann) Connell and sister Laureen (William) Dempsey (Connell), Carla's parents Bill and Bobbie Calton, siblings Nancy (Marion) Cooper and Larry (Kay) Calton, and numerous aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and his trusted dog Copper.
Chris graduated from Lincoln High School, attended Florida State University and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice/Police Science from St. Leo University.
Chris served in varying positions of increasing responsibility within the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and retired after 28 years as a Major. Upon retirement from TPD, he began work as an Inspector-Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Coordinator with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). In December 2014, he was selected to serve with FDLE as the Director of Capitol Police.
Chris loved his family fiercely, and enjoyed spending time with them at their beach house, taking the boat out to fish or simply be out on the water. Many people only saw the serious side of Chris, but his friends and family knew he had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed laughing. He loved to rough house and kid around with his brothers, and was always known as someone to be counted on through thick and thin.
A memorial service will be held at Thomasville Road Baptist Church on Friday, October 11th at 2pm. After the service there will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to in Chris Connell's name.
