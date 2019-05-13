Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Mazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher John Mazza

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Christopher John Mazza In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

On Your 35th Birthday

Christopher John Mazza

05/13/1984 - 11/01/2005



Dear Chris,

Thirty-five years ago your birth brought pure joy to our family. Gone too soon but in the silence of despair, your voice still reaches our hearts like a favorite song that we can't stop singing. Grief never ends but neither does your love. From generation to generation, we all try to find our way. Your brief life on Earth remains a blessing to us all on our journeys.

Love Always,

Mom, Dad, Nicole, and Cole
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.