In Loving Memory
On Your 35th Birthday
Christopher John Mazza
05/13/1984 - 11/01/2005
Dear Chris,
Thirty-five years ago your birth brought pure joy to our family. Gone too soon but in the silence of despair, your voice still reaches our hearts like a favorite song that we can't stop singing. Grief never ends but neither does your love. From generation to generation, we all try to find our way. Your brief life on Earth remains a blessing to us all on our journeys.
Love Always,
Mom, Dad, Nicole, and Cole
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 13, 2019