Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Christopher Dueno
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee - Christopher Kenneth Dueno, 53, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away February 9th, 2019. He was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma on May 23rd, 1965. Chris graduated from Land O'Lakes High School, attended Florida State University, and received a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

He worked as a Reference Librarian for the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library, and retired in 2018.

Chris loved all Florida State athletic programs, fishing, camping, travel, and his Australian shepherd, Bronte. His most recent passion was Game of Thrones.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Fabia, and his brother Eric. Chris is survived by his father, Hector, and his cousins Jonathan and Matthew Baer.

Funeral arrangements will be held on Friday, February 15th, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home (700 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312). The family will receive friends starting at 10AM. Funeral services will begin at 11AM, immediately followed by interment at the cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
