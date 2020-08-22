Christopher Lee Hockett
Tallahassee - Christopher Lee Hockett (Chris) passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Chris was born in LaPorte, Indiana on September 9, 1965 to Sydney and Roland Hockett. He was predeceased by his grandparents Doris (Jack) Lindsay, Gerald (Viola) Hays, Wilma Hockett and George G. Hockett. Chris was known for his strong faith and generous heart. He was concerned with the less fortunate, sharing whatever he could when possible.
The family moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1966, then moved to Panama City, Florida in 1969, where Chris spent most of his youth, graduating from Bay High in 1983 and Gulf Coast Community College in 1985. Chris graduated from Florida State University in 1989, earning a BFA in Visual Arts. During his early years after graduation, Chris worked as a graphic designer in Tallahassee for a local graphics firm and state agencies, including the Florida Department of Education.
Chris enjoyed playing trumpet in Bay High's marching band throughout his high school years. He also enjoyed Boy Scouts and performed several roles in community theatre during his youth. Other interests included motorcycling, Bible studies, boatbuilding and spending time at the beach.
From early childhood he enjoyed using his artistic talents to help his father on a number of art projects, including an altar piece for Holy Nativity Church and painting. The two also attended an international sculpture conference in Washington D.C.
Chris is survived by his mother, Sydney Hockett; his father, Roland Hockett; his sister, Roxanne Combs; his niece, Alexandra Combs; his nephew, Evan Combs; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Following cremation, a private celebration of Chris' life will be held for immediate family in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Save The Children, Second Harvest, or any similar charity that serves the underprivileged.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Hockett family with their arrangements.