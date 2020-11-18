Christopher Shinar Ward
Leon County - Christopher Shinar Ward, 48, a resident of Leon County, Florida, transitioned on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will take place 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Ward; parents: Charles and Lenora Ward; daughters: Crishundria Ward, Shaqwaundria Ward and Daydriana Hunter; son: Martinez Hardy III; brother: Onterrio Ward; grandchildren: Zion Harrison and Zamira Harrison; mother-in-law: Sarah (Theodus) Canty; father-in-law: Freeman Hunter Sr.; brothers-in-law: Freeman Hunter Jr., Charles Hunter, Kelvin Hunter; sister-in-law: Deloris Hunter, and a host of loving and caring family and friends.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
Reedhallmortuary91@gmail.com www.reedhallmortuary.com