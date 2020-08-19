Clandie Gervin SmithMadison, FL - Clandie Mae "Gold Gal" Gervin Smith, 71, of Madison, FL passed on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID restrictions, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge II Cemetery, Madison. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Evergreen M.B. Church, 1896 SR 53, Madison, FL 32340. She was the daughter of Joseph Sr. and Cora Evans Gervin. She was a member of Evergreen and a former employee of Dixie Packers and Gold Kist. Precious memories will live forever in the hearts of her devoted husband of 53 years, Russell Smith, Sr.; two sons: Brian and Brandon Smith; four daughters: Debra Sims, Victoria, Lori and Kimika Smith; 11 grandchildren; sister: Annie Gervin; brothers: Herman (Leatha), Dwight and Joseph (Lawanna) Gervin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Clandie's son, Russell Jr., passed unexpectedly on June 26, 2020.