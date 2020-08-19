1/1
Clandie Gervin Smith
Clandie Gervin Smith

Madison, FL - Clandie Mae "Gold Gal" Gervin Smith, 71, of Madison, FL passed on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID restrictions, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge II Cemetery, Madison. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Evergreen M.B. Church, 1896 SR 53, Madison, FL 32340. She was the daughter of Joseph Sr. and Cora Evans Gervin. She was a member of Evergreen and a former employee of Dixie Packers and Gold Kist. Precious memories will live forever in the hearts of her devoted husband of 53 years, Russell Smith, Sr.; two sons: Brian and Brandon Smith; four daughters: Debra Sims, Victoria, Lori and Kimika Smith; 11 grandchildren; sister: Annie Gervin; brothers: Herman (Leatha), Dwight and Joseph (Lawanna) Gervin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Clandie's son, Russell Jr., passed unexpectedly on June 26, 2020.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
