Clara Estella Byrd White
Tallahassee - Clara went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the age of 88.
She was born January 1, 1931, in Sarasota, FL to C.E. and Essie (Causseaux) Byrd and was the baby of the family. Clara married Mizell White in 1948 and had two children, Renee and Edward White. Mizell, Edward, her parents and siblings (Mildred, T.A, Wilma, Elizabeth, Leroy, Milton, and Doyle) preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, daughter-in-law Janet White Baggett (Steve), three granddaughters, Lori White McCoy (Abner), Jami Eddy (Steven), Alli Colson (Matthew), and six great grandchildren, Abbey, Ellie and Bella McCoy, Emma and Landen Eddy, and Jackson Baggett.
Clara attended Leon High School and Lively Technical College where she received a Bookkeeping/Accounting Degree. She retired from the Tallahassee YMCA where she was the Chief Financial Officer. Clara later worked at First Baptist Church in the Weekday program where she retired at the age of 79.
Clara was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She had an infectious smile and beautiful voice. Clara loved music and she used her gift of singing to serve the Lord and others. She sang in a quartet on the radio in the 1940's, numerous church and civic choirs, weddings, funerals, and special programs. She was a choir director at St. Marks First Baptist Church, Crossway Baptist Church, and other Baptist Church's in and around Tallahassee, FL.
Clara believed in serving others. She coordinated and directed the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Program and received an honorary lifetime membership on the Leon County Board in 2000. For 20 years, she coordinated and directed the Natural Bridge Memorial Service in concert with the Florida State Parks Service. Clara was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the Winnie Davis and Anna Jackson Chapter, where she served in many positions. For many years, she led monthly church services at Consulate Health Care.
Her final church affiliation was with Immanuel Baptist Church where she faithfully served for over 20 years. She was a member of the choir and the Joy Sunday School class. Clara will be sorely missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Family visitation will be at Beggs Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, December 27th. Her funeral service will be Saturday, December 28th at 1pm at Immanuel Baptist Church. Her interment will be at 3pm at Pigott Cemetery in Medart, FL. A reception will follow at Friendship Baptist Church in Medart, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019