Clara Mae LurryTallahassee, FL - Clara Mae Henderson Hayes Lurry, 85, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Hickory Hill Cemetery, Highway 12, Tallahassee. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Lurry had been a sales associate for Service Merchandise and a member of Mt. Zion P.B. Church, Dawkins Pond. She enjoyed fishing. Survivors include her children: Annie, Vivian and Ivory Joe Hayes; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her children Harold and Allen Hayes and her siblings, Jesse, Johnny and Jerry Henderson and Angeline Yellock all preceded Mrs. Lurry in death.