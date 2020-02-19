Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church
655 W. Georgia Street
Clarence Ferrell Obituary
St. Petersburg - Clarence Ferrell, 79, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 655 W. Georgia Street, where he was a member.

Interment will be at Clifford Hill Cemetery.

He is survived by his soulmate, Margaret Ferrell; daughters, Bevery Burnough Taylor of Miami, FL, Pamela Dumas (George), Shawn Ferrell, and Teralyn Ferrell, all of St. Petersburg, FL; sons, Anthony "Tony" Ferrell (Sophia) of Hartford, Connecticut and Rodney Brown of Hollywood, FL; sisters, Lillie F. Berry, Emily F. King and Shirley F. Roberts all of Tallahassee, FL; brothers, Elbert Ferrell, Sr. (Frances), Wilbert Ferrell (Audrey), Elder Dr. Ernest Ferrell (Mary J.), James Ferrell (Eula) and Leroy "Stoney" Ferrell all of Tallahassee, FL; sister-in-law, Henrietta Ferrell of Columbia South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; godson, Maurice Haynes and a host of other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr., and Hallie Vaughn Ferrell; brother, Robert Ferrell, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Ferrell.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
