Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Frison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence J. Frison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence J. Frison Obituary
Clarence J. Frison

Tallahassee, FL - Clarence J. "C.J." Frison, 67, finished his earthly course on Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with military honors burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A lifelong Tallahasseean, C.J. attended FAMU High through his senior year and graduated from Rickards High School. He was a Vietnam-era Army veteran and a retired City of Tallahassee firefighter. Survivors include his son, Jermain (Yoshieka) Frison; daughter, Christalyn Frison Davis; their mother and his former wife, Gwendolyn Frison; several grandchildren and his brother, Anthony Frison.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now