Clarence J. Frison
Tallahassee, FL - Clarence J. "C.J." Frison, 67, finished his earthly course on Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with military honors burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A lifelong Tallahasseean, C.J. attended FAMU High through his senior year and graduated from Rickards High School. He was a Vietnam-era Army veteran and a retired City of Tallahassee firefighter. Survivors include his son, Jermain (Yoshieka) Frison; daughter, Christalyn Frison Davis; their mother and his former wife, Gwendolyn Frison; several grandchildren and his brother, Anthony Frison.
