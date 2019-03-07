Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence Lewis Obituary
Quincy - Clarence Lewis, 72 of Quincy, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be Saturday, March 9 at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church with burial in the Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 6 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary. He is survived by his son, Rashunn Lewis; daughter, Stephanie B. Moore; brother, John Henry Lewis; sisters, Louise Lewis, Mattie Brown (Herbert) and Betty King (Willie). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.