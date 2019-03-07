|
Quincy - Clarence Lewis, 72 of Quincy, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be Saturday, March 9 at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church with burial in the Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 6 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary. He is survived by his son, Rashunn Lewis; daughter, Stephanie B. Moore; brother, John Henry Lewis; sisters, Louise Lewis, Mattie Brown (Herbert) and Betty King (Willie). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019