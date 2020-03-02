|
Clarinette Weatherspoon Knight
Tallahassee - Clarinette Weatherspoon Knight, 67, Midway, FL was born on July 27, 1952 to the late Frazier & Annie Weatherspoon. She passed away on February 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Palace A.M.E. Church, 308 Conyers Street in Havana with burial at Mt. Zion on the Glade Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory, 3 daughters, Sonveria Knight-Hunter (Michael), Kimberly Williams (Troyston) and Adrienne Knight (Ricardo); 1 son, Aaron Nelson (Alla); 6 grandchildren, EBony, Jermonica, Alexis, Kiara, Tranae and Derrick; 2 great grandsons, Kiyon Black, Dejay Holloway and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020