Reverend Claude Gibson Ii
Reverend Claude Gibson II

Tallahassee, FL - The Reverend Claude Gibson II, 79, of Tallahassee's Wadesboro Community finished his earthly course on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in St. Stephens Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in West Palm Beach, FL, Reverend Gibson graduated in 1959 from the original Lincoln High School. He pastored Mt. Olive, St. James and New Bethlehem churches in the Missionary Baptist denomination. He was a retired receiving clerk for the Florida DHSMV. He also was the proprietor of Your Produce Stand for many years. His love and legacy will be cherished forever by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Johnson Gibson; children: Kreiner Gibson-Green and Bruce (Crystal) Gibson; grandchildren: Kentron Gibson and Jeremiah Williams; siblings: James, Charles (Debbie), Rev. Dennis (Melinda) Gibson, George (Annetta) Johnson, Betty Thomas, Melvine Lamb, Alice and Annie B. Williams, Clara Hammond and Barbara (Roosevelt) Wilson; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
