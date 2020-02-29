|
|
Claude William "Buddy" Tooke
Crawfordville - Claude W. "Buddy" Tooke, 90 passed away in Crawfordville on February 28, 2020. He was born in Cedar Key, Florida in 1929 to the late John G. Tooke and Annie Milton Tooke. His father moved the family to St. Marks in 1937 where he was joined with his stepmother, the late Irene Helms Tooke.
After graduating from Crawfordville High School, he joined the Navy and served on the Underwater Demolition Team-Navy Seals. After serving in the Navy for 7 years, he moved to Melbourne where he worked for Pan American Airways diving at Cape Canaveral, recovering missile parts. Then he moved to South Carolina where he helped open convenient stores, as well as his own. He also located property for dry cleaner locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. In 1980 he moved to St. Marks where he opened St. Marks Seafood.
In 1984 he met and married Susie Glover Carraway of Crawfordville and joined her in the real estate business. He was one of the developers/owners of Wildwood Golf Course. Buddy was an avid golfer and loved fresh-water fishing. He furnished fish for many fundraiser fish fries. He served on the Board of Governors at Shriners Hospital in Tampa for 9 years. He was a member of Crawfordville United Methodist Church, Crawford Lodge No. 294, 33 Degree Scottish Rite, Past Potentate of Marzuq Temple, Wakulla Shrine Club, York Rite Bodies, Order of Eastern Star and Royal Order of Jesters.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margaret Ray. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susie Glover Tooke; two sons Richard Tooke (Sue), Philip Tooke (Kelley), and one daughter Susan Lutz (George, Sr.); three stepchildren, Cecil Carraway, Sheila Stephens and Brenda Carraway; grandchildren, Olivia Tooke, Scarlet Kasperbauer (Mike), Jacob Lutz (April), Jordan Lutz (Traci), Victoria DeLoach (Elijah), Juleah Lutz, and Jeremiah Lutz; step-grandchildren, Lindsey Perez (Andy), Sarah Smith (Mike), Keith Stephens (Lynnea), Danni Lafferty (Ronnie), Andi Hutto, George Lutz, Jr., Jackson Day and Jeremy Tinter (Katie). He has one sister, Sara Lawler of Pensacola, Florida; Several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crawfordville United Methodist Church, 176 Ochlockonee Street, Crawfordville, FL 32327 or Crawford Lodge 294, c/o David Boydston 52 Centipede Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020