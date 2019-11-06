|
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Claudia Rhe Roberts, 80, passed away peacefully at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee after a long battle with cancer.
Claudia was born in Lenoir, North Carolina on April 7, 1939 to Claude and Rena Jones. She married her childhood sweetheart, Kyle Watson Roberts on July 6, 1958.
Claudia and Kyle and their three daughters moved to Tallahassee in 1981 and Claudia worked until her retirement for the Leon County School Board. Claudia was an active member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
Claudia is survived by her loving husband Kyle and their three daughters, Marina Grace Logan (Mark), Shana Dale Daugherty (Bob), Shawne Elizabeth Thomas (Steve), as well as her six grandchildren, Owen and Graye Keel, Garrett and Wyatt Daugherty, and Sam and Olivia Thomas.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or Immanuel Baptist Church.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019