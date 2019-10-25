Services
Claudine Moody Marks


1923 - 2019
Tallahassee - Claudine Moody Marks, age 96, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019 in Tallahassee. She was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. Claudine was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She and her late husband, were the owners of W.T. Marks and Son Roofing. Survivors include four children Robert T. (Geri) Marks of Tallahassee, Clarice M. (Ron) Goodwin of Pelham, AL, Beverly M. (Laurie) Youngblood of Tallahassee, James Ronald (Susan) Marks of Bay Minette, AL.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; sister Frances Griffin of Lake Park, FL. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
